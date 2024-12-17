Twelve South's AirFly SE Bluetooth dongle drops to only $30

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us will be taking to the skies in the coming days as we travel to see loved ones for the holidays. Flying can be stressful at times but once you're in your seat, there's nothing for it but to snooze or find a way to keep yourself occupied. In-flight entertaInment systems are one way to do that but having an earphone wire dangling into your meal isn't ideal. So Twelve South's AirFly SE Bluetooth dongle can come in handy. It's on sale for $30, which is $5 off and a record low.

This is a small Bluetooth transmitter that you can plug into an in-flight entertainment system's 3.5mm audio jack. As such, you can watch movies using your wireless earphones or headphones.

Twelve South Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth Dongle The AIrFly SE, a Bluetooth dongle that transmits audio from in-flight entertainment systems and other devices, has dropped to a record low price. It can be yours for $30. See at Amazon

The SE model allows you to connect one pair of headphones and it'll certainly do the trick for long-haul flights. It has a promised battery life of over 20 hours (you can use it while charging via USB-C too). It's not just for flights of course, as it'll works with any device that has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pro model is also on sale. It has dropped by $11 to $44 . You can connect two sets of earphones to this dongle simultaneously, which is handy if you want to watch a show on a tablet with your seatmate. Twelve South claims it has a battery life of over 25 hours.

Most significantly, the AirFly Pro can receive audio wirelessly as well. So you can transmit Bluetooth audio from the likes of your phone, laptop or handheld gaming system to a car without a modern infotainment system, wired speakers and so on. Meanwhile, both models have aptX Low Latency tech to minimize audio lag.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.