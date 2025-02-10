Two years of NordPass Premium is 56 percent off right now

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Having thought-out, unique passwords for each account is hard — recently, I got stopped for putting the same letter twice in a row — especially when it comes to remembering them all. That's why a password manager is so helpful: It creates and stores all your passwords, so you have peace of mind instead of a major headache. Now, one of our favorite password managers for cross-platform availability is having a sale.

NordPass Premium is currently available for $1.29 per month or just shy of $35 for 27 months, rather than $81, and includes three free months. While NordPass offers a free tier, the Premium plan keeps you logged in when you've switched devices.

NordPass Premium also gives you tools such as Password Health, which identifies weak, old or reused passwords, and Data Breach Scanner, which alerts you if your emails or credit cards appear in a data breach. Plus, it has Emergency Access, which allows a chosen friend or family member to access all your accounts if you're unable to do so.

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