Walmart Holiday Deals end tonight! Hours remain to save big on PS5, GoPros, gaming laptops and more

We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From laptops to Legos, Walmart has a wide range of pre-holiday deals. (Engadget)

Amazon's October Prime Day is history, but Walmart's Holiday Deals event has a few hours left. The holidays are just around the corner, so if you're looking for early gift ideas — or just want to treat yourself (we won't tell) — now is the perfect time. Walmart's discounts encompass a wide range of cool tech, including everything from a 32-inch smart TV and a self-cleaning ice maker, each available for under $100.

Computers, action cameras, even high-tech toothbrushes are all on sale at Walmart, with deep discounts that equate to more than half price in some cases. Browse these fantastic deals we have gathered and check a few items off your list before Thanksgiving has even arrived. Then go ahead and pat yourself on the back for a job well done on actually getting started early for once, and saving money in the process.

These deals are live online right now and available for Walmart shoppers in-store as well if you prefer to browse in person. But don't delay: The online sale ends tonight (Sunday, October 13) at 11:59PM ET — or while supplies last.

Walmart LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor $129 $159 Save $30 Engadget named not only one but two LG UltraGear gaming monitors to its list of the best gaming monitors this year, thanks to the excellent video performance and ultra-fast refresh rates. And while this step-down sibling is neither 4K nor OLED like those are, it still boasts solid refresh rates, an ample screen size and compatibility with AMD FreeSync, making it a great choice for gamers on a budget. The borderless design looks great in a home office, too, so use it as a bigger or second screen for productivity during the work or school day as well. $129 at Walmart

Nest Nest Smart Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation $145 $249 Save $104 Save more than $100 on this Nest smart thermostat, which learns your home and away schedule to help you save on energy costs. We also like its high-res digital display, sleek design and the fact that you can adjust your home's temperature from anywhere via its companion app. $145 at Walmart

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15-inch Laptop $479 $870 Save $391 If you’re looking for a muscular computer that's also AI-ready, we have an ideal option for an upgrade. The Windows and Intel-based Lenovo IdeaPad 3i won’t disappoint, and it’s available for an incredible price right now. It’s not quite as lightweight as some other models, but it's got a large 15.6-inch screen, powerful Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a half terabyte SSD. The up to six-hour battery life will get you through the work or school day, or enjoy a change of scenery and slide this slim computer into your bag to crank out some reports from the local coffee shop. $479 at Walmart

EcoFlow EcoFlow River 2 Power Station $138 $219 Save $81 Be prepared for power outages from inclement weather, or just provide a mobile charging station for your next camping trip. The EcoFlow River 2 offers three USB ports and two standard wall sockets – and it can even charge from an optional solar panel (sold separately). $138 at Walmart

Walmart Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $349 $429 Save $80 What’s a great gaming console without a game to actually play on it? In addition to Mario Kart 8, the included 12-month Nintendo Online subscription includes more than 100 classic from the old-school NES, Super NES and Game Boy era. So yes, kids, mom and dad will be stealing it from time to time to relive their gaming youths and show you how it's done. $349 at Walmart

Walmart GoPro HERO 12 Waterproof Action Camera With Accessories $375 $440 Save $65 Having used a GoPro HERO camera before, I can attest to the fact that the accessories are what truly makes them among the most versatile action cameras around. This bundle includes the HERO 12, which offers longer recording times than the HERO 11 according to our Engadget reviewer, along with improved Bluetooth capabilities and the option to record square-ish 8:7 video in every mode (hello, easy Instagram uploads!) Given the price, we can’t believe this set also includes 50 (yes, 50!) accessories, not to mention a pair of extra batteries. There’s a tether strap, head strap mount (awesome for recording waterslide fun!), tripod mount adapter, even a microSDXC memory card. With this jam-packed kit, there’s virtually nowhere you won’t be able to shoot. $375 at Walmart

Walmart iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming Desktop $849 $1,200 Save $351 “This machine handles any modern game or creative application I throw at it effortlessly,” comments one Walmart shopper who recently purchased this gaming desktop. If you’re serious about gaming and looking to upgrade your rig, this sale saving you a cool $350 will get you going for much less than you thought you’d have to pay. With 32GB RAM and a whopping 128GB maximum if you upgrade it, along with a liquid cooling system that ensures the desktop doesn’t overheat nor blare loud fan noise, this unit is a gaming beast. Let’s not forget the 1TB SSD that can probably store your entire game collection, with room to spare and — most importantly — the GeForce RTX 4060 video card that will deliver buttery smooth framerates. $849 at Walmart

Walmart Apple MacBook Air M1 $649 $699 Save $50 Yes, it’s a couple generations old already, but this ultra-lightweight MacBook Air still comes with Apple’s M-series chip, making it snappy and efficient (seriously, it’s impressive), not to mention upgradeable to the latest OS with all those cool Apple Intelligence features you’ve been hearing about. This unit is so thin and light, you’ll almost forget you’re carrying it around. The 18-hour battery life will keep it going all day, perfect for remote or hybrid workers attending endless Zoom meetings and students sitting through long days of classes. $649 at Walmart

TCL TCL 55S451 55-inch 4K Roku TV $228 $349 Save $121 When it comes to affordable yet premium smart TVs, TCL is at or near the top of the list, and this 55-inch beauty is fully $120 less than its current selling price at Amazon. Equipped with the easy-to-use Roku smart TV interface, it’s the perfect new centerpiece for the living room in time to have buds over for the next football game. $228 at Walmart

Walmart Oral-B iO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $45 $60 Save $15 Electric toothbrushes are game changers for oral health, and this one is suitable for both adults and older kids who aren’t getting the all-clear from the dentist at every visit. Fend off plaque and resulting cavities and get a fresh smile with this toothbrush from one of the most popular and recognized brands. You’ll love the pressure sensor that advises if you’re pressing too hard (gentle strokes, guys) and the quadrant timer for spending the required 30 seconds per side for a two-minute journey to sparkling clean teeth. Engadget named the more powerful step-up Oral-B iO Series 7 as the best overall electric toothbrush, but if you don’t need all those extra modes and app connectivity for visual guides, this is a good starter. $45 at Walmart

Walmart MSI Thin 14 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $599 $839 Save $240 Shave $240 off this gaming laptop that comes loaded with an Intel Core i5 processor and a solid GeForce RTX 3050 video card on board to run even the most demanding games, not to mention ample RAM and half a terabyte of storage. Plus, it can run for up to 10 hours per charge, keeping up with those marathon gaming sessions or a full workday followed by gaming night. With Walmart buyers saying it’s worth more than the price” and enthusing that “it’s so fast!” you’ll love this as your everything laptop for both work and play. $599 at Walmart

TINECO Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum $99 $149 Save $50 Tineco makes great cleaning products, and this cordless vacuum, selling for $50 off, will tackle your hard floors and low-pile carpets like area rugs. Slim and lightweight, it weighs less than 6.4 lbs. It’s best as a secondary vacuum or for smaller homes and quick clean-ups, like kitchen spills or cat litter messes. Walmart buyers especially love the trigger hold feature so you don’t have to squeeze and hold the button while zooming this vacuum over an area. $99 at Walmart

Walmart FOHERE Countertop Ice Maker $107 $300 Save $193 Yes, you read that correctly. This ice maker is down 70 percent, selling for under $100. A must-have for the home bar or for those who entertain often, it can make up to 30 lbs. of bullet ice in 24 hours and stores up to 1.6 lbs. at a time, keeping the cubes frozen and consistently churning for drinks, recipes, and other frozen concoctions. With automatic shut-off once full, go ahead and run it overnight so it’s ready for the party the next day. Every home bar should have one of these. $107 at Walmart

TCL TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV $97 $108 Save $11 TCL sets are known for offering a balance of affordability and quality, and if your teen has been begging for a TV in their room every day for the past year, they’ll love this 32-incher ... and you’ll love the price: It’s $30 cheaper than a similar TCL Roku TV on Amazon. This one also uses the ultra-simple Roku smart TV interface, which offers the full slate of streaming apps. Yes, the kids can play endless YouTube videos on a bigger screen in their room, but its size also makes it perfect for the kitchen, den, even the RV. Access your fave subscription streaming services or check out one of the many totally free services on offer, like Tubi. $97 at Walmart

Walmart Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Building Kit $40 $50 Save $10 While you might not be able to afford a real Lambo, and your kid is far too young to drive one, Lego is the next best thing. A sportscar-loving kid will appreciate this set, but so will a Lego-loving adult who can build this and put it on display with pride, probably with their other builds. The set includes 806 intricate pieces to create a replica of the luxury vehicle, complete with moving V10 engine, steering, and doors that can open and close. Looking for more Lego deals at Walmart? Check out this round-up from our sister site, Engadget. $40 at Walmart

Deals no longer available

Walmart Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console $399 $449 Save $50 Save $50 on the PlayStation 5 Slim, otherwise known as the PS5 Slim. The console is digital-only so you can play games through online downloads versus discs — with one nice workaround. If you want to be play compatible physical disc games (or movies) you already have, you can always opt for the detachable disc drive as an add-on later. In the meantime, this PS5 offers a massive 1TB drive, you can store tons of downloadable games. Everything loads quickly and games look divine, especially on a fabulous high-def TV or monitor. With more than 2,500 reviews, one happy buyer says that “getting better graphics on older games is a whole new experience.” And the PS5 delivers a nice selection of Sony-exclusive titles like God of War, The Last of Us, Astro Bot, Horizon Forbidden Dawn and Marvel's Spider-Man, to name just a few. $399 at Walmart

Walmart GTRACING Gaming Chair $100 $250 Save $150 Long gaming sessions require comfort, but who ever said you can’t use a futuristic-looking gaming chair for your home office, too? At more than half off the price and available in numerous colors (the red and black is downright striking), the ergonomically designed GTRACING chair is made of polyurethane leather and includes a footrest, adjustable headrest and built-in lumbar pillow for neck support. Recline, rock and sit comfortably all day and night. You may even doze off for a little midday nap. More than 2,000 Walmart reviewers love this chair, though they warn that you’ll need to set aside some time for assembly. $100 at Walmart

Want to maximize your savings? Sign up for Walmart+. The perks include free shipping, grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, early access to sales, and more. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (Note that those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)