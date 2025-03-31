WD's 1TB C50 Xbox storage card is 30 percent off in the Amazon Spring Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only real way to increase the storage of an Xbox Series X/S is to use a specialized expansion card. Luckily, a really good one is heavily discounted right now. The WD 1TB C40 storage card is down to $110 as part of the Amazon Spring Sale. This is a discount of 30 percent, as the regular price is around $158.

This is an officially-licensed product, so it'll be a plug-and-play experience. It also delivers roughly the same performance as the internal drive. It's important to note that this allows for both the storage and playing of games. Most external drives can only store, and not play, titles on an Xbox Series X/S.

Most modern AAA games require at least 50GB of available space. In other words, this drive will accommodate around 20 of these titles. Indie games tend to be much smaller, so the drive could conceivably house hundreds of smaller releases. The 2TB model is also on sale , for $200 instead of $260. The 512GB version is still at the original $80 asking price.

This is a handy drive that gets the job done. The only drawback is the price. Most 1TB external drives are cheaper than $110. It sucks that Microsoft went this weird route with storage, but that's certainly not WD's fault. On the positive side, this is a small and light card that won't add any real weight to the already bulky Xbox consoles.