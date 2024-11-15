Xbox Black Friday deals are live, so snag Halo: The Master Chief Collection for just $10

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Black Friday elves are smiling today. Xbox holiday deals are officially live , and there are some real goodies to choose from. This is a digital sale, so it’s a great time to pad that backlog, particularly if your Xbox lacks a disc drive .

Perhaps the most noteworthy deal here is for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It’s on sale for $10, which is a massive discount of 75 percent . This collection includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 and Halo 4. This adds up to 45 campaign missions and more than 100 multiplayer maps. Much of this content has been updated to provide 4K visuals and HDR support.

The well-reviewed Street Fighter 6 is on sale for $30 , which is a discount of 50 percent. We said the game “oozes style” in our official review and praised the robust World Tour mode, which is sort of like a tutorial mixed with an RPG. The controls are as tight as ever and the myriad of playable characters are a whole lot of fun.

The first-party game Pentiment is also half off, going down to $10 from $20 . This is an RPG with a fantastic historical art style . It’s a niche title, but a great one, particularly for ten bucks. The game’s certainly easy on the eyes.

Everyone’s favorite walking simulator, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, is available for $20 instead of $40 . Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred is 25 percent off , bringing it down to $30, and Star Wars Outlaws is $52 instead of $70. Other discounted games include Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Tekken 8 and, well, too many more to list. The sale ends on December 2.

