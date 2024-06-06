Dell's XPS 14 and 16 get a permanent $200 price cut

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 16 and XPS 14 laptops earlier this year, one of our biggest complaints with both models was the relatively exorbitant prices. Now, Dell has addressed this to a minor extent by dropping the price of both models by $200 across all configurations, the company told Engadget in an email.

Dell cited a couple of examples of high-end configurations. The XPS 14 build with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and a 3.2K OLED display is now $2,500 instead of $2,700. Meanwhile, the higher-end XPS 16 with the same specs but the addition of a GeForce RTX 4070 and 4K OLED display drops from $3,400 to $3,200.

Lower-end configurations are also $200 cheaper and represent a better saving, percentage-wise. The XPS 16 starts at $1,900 so it's now $1,700, while the base 14-inch model drops from $1,700 to $1,500.

That's still MacBook Pro M3 money for similar higher-end models (the 16-inch 36GB M3 Pro model is $2,900). However, it shows some acknowledgement from Dell that the original price was too steep and may have impacted sales.

In fairness, these are among the best Windows laptops available (Dell obviously felt they were worth a premium), with glorious screens and a blend of beauty and power. They also offer solid connectivity, though we disliked the invisible trackpad and capacitive top row buttons that disappear in bright sunlight.

