Image credit: Bungie

'Destiny 2' shifts away from weekly bounties to seasonal challenges

It's following the way of "Fortnite" and "Apex Legends" to make play less of a grind.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Bungie

For the latest season of Destiny 2, Bungie is making some changes in how activities, rewards and challenges will work, the company announced. To that end, the company has eliminated the weekly bounty system that forced players to sign in and complete specific goals within seven days to gain rewards and premium currency.

“During production of Beyond Light, we started looking at the problems of bounty fatigue and FOMO, as well as Seasonal legibility (i.e., ‘What is in a Season?’ and ‘How to I engage with it when I log in?’),” Bungie wrote in a blog post. To that end, it created a few goals:

Provide a guide to new, returning, and veteran players for what to do today/this week. 

Guide the player through the Seasonal content, week-over-week. 

Encourage players to engage with complexities and nuances of the Seasonal activity and rituals. 

Reduce the penalties on XP and Bright Dust for missing a given week. 

In its place, Bungie is introducing a new system called “Seasonal Challenges.” You’ll still need to fulfill certain objectives that arrive each week, however you’ll have until the end of the season to complete them, rather than just a week before they expire. That way, you can skip some time or prioritize certain objectives, and still come back to finish the rest.

Seasonal-type challenges are a hallmark of games like Fortnite, allowing players to jump in and out whenever they can. The aim is to not only combat FOMO and help players who aren’t able to long in every week, but also make it easier if you have more than one Destiny 2 character — as the Seasonal Challenges cover every player on the same account.

On top of that, new activities will persist even after a season ends, and only end when the next expansion is released in late 2021. However, you won’t be able to claim Gold Dust or other rewards once the new season begins.

