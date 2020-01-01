Diplo previews his new album in the meditation app Calm

This year has been a roller coaster of emotions for a variety of reasons, and as such apps for mental well-being have been in the spotlight quite a bit. Calm, one of the most popular meditation and sleep apps out there, scored a somewhat unexpected bit of exclusive content — massive electronic musician and producer Diplo is previewing his new album through the app right now.

this album is the only music I made this year. it's called 2020 - "MMXX"

coming next week but you can listen to some of it now on @calm https://t.co/Z9FzIDVHOh pic.twitter.com/3GuwXbyRU1 — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) August 28, 2020

The album, titled MMXX, is the “only music” Diplo made and plans to release this year. It sounds like it’ll be released through more traditional means next week, but Calm users can check out five songs now. Whether or not it’s a fit for the app remains to be seen, but if this was a bunch of huge club tracks we figure Calm probably wouldn’t have gone for it. Indeed, a tweet from Calm describes the album as Diplo’s first collection of ambient music.