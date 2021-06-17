All future Disney+ original series will release on a Wednesday

Going forward, you may have to plan mid-week watch parties for Disney+ shows. The streaming service has moved its original series' release day from Friday to Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the publication notes, the news comes after Loki's first episode — released on June 9th, a Wednesday — became the most watched premiere on the platform.

Previous Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier launched on a Friday, which is also Netflix's day of choice to drop whole shows for bingeing. Loki's debut episode was supposed to come out on a Friday (June 11th), as well, and it would've had to compete for attention with the second part of Netflix's Lupin and Hulu's Love, Victor. Disney moved up its premiere to June 9th, though, and gave it a Wednesday release schedule instead. It turned out to be the right decision based on the first episode's performance, one the company is most likely hoping to replicate with this new release schedule.

Disney+ has announced new schedules for its upcoming shows to reflect this change, including the animated Monsters, Inc. series Monsters at Work (from July 7th to July 2nd). Much-awaited Marvel titles like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight aren't in the list, but they'll also be released on Wednesdays. Any original movie that'll launch on Disney+ will still premiere on a Friday, though, so its films and shows no longer have to compete with each other.