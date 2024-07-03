DJI further diversifies from drones with the Avinox e-bike drive system

With a US ban of its hyper-popular drones more likely than not, DJI has been diversifying into products that won't be affected by the Countering CCP Drones Act, like backup batteries. Now the company is entering the e-bike arena with the Avinox Drive System that will go up against the likes of Bosch, Bafang, Shimano and SRAM.

The Avinox system promises a relatively light 2.52 kg (5.6 pound) weight (5.39 kg including the batteries), while offering up to 105Nm (850W) of peak torque/power and 600Wh or 800Wh battery options. It uses GaN 3x fast charging tech, so the 800Wh battery can be charged from 0 to 75 percent in 1.5 hours. A planetary gearset and polymer gears allow for a balance of size, weight and power output, along with a quiet ride, according to DJI.

The system offers four standard riding assist modes, Auto, Eco Trail and Turbo, along with a Boost mode for extra power when required. The Auto mode uses what DJI calls "multi-sensor fusion" to continuously adjust assistance based on riding resistance.

Avinox includes a two-inch OLED full-color touchscreen display to control the assist modes and display pertinent information. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to access features like security, data recording, sharing and real-time bike status/location. You can also use the app to access and customize assist levels and parameters.

Finally, it comes with dual Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth connectivity for a "clutter-free handlebar setup," the company wrote. The Avinox system appears to out-spec some popular systems from Bosch, Shimano, Brose and others thanks to the lower weight, extra torque and higher-capacity batteries.

It'll first appear with a new bike brand called Amflow, which is launching the new PL model weighing in at 19.2kg (42 pounds) — on the low-end for electric mountain bikes (eMTBs). The Amflow PL also includes a four-bar linkage structure and "cutting-edge geometry," a rear shock co-tuned with FOX, and an SRAM rear derailleur.

As for the US ban on DJI's drones, the Countering CCP Drones Act has passed through Congress as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. It's now set to be reviewed by the Senate and if approved, would likely be signed into law by President Biden. In a counterpoint article, DJI wrote: "This act damages not just DJI, but also the broad ecosystem of operators, businesses and public safety agencies that rely on their technologies to conduct safe and efficient operations."

DJI's Avinox Drive system will be sold only to manufacturers, so no retail price is available. The Amflow eMTB doesn't have an exact price yet, but will be sold for between €7,000 and €12,000 ($7,500 and $12,850) in Europe. It's due to be released in Q4 2024 "through authorized dealers in Germany, the UK and Australia, amongst others," the company said.