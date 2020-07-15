If you’re sick of taking shaky smartphone videos or want to improve the video quality on your vlog, now might be the time to invest in DJI’s Osmo Pocket gimbal camera. The 12-megapixel camera can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, and the gimbal provides 3-axis mechanical stabilization. Originally listed at $399, the Osmo Pocket dropped to $250 on Amazon today. That’s an all-time low.
DJI’s Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $250 on Amazon
Sponsored Links
As the name suggests, the camera and gimbal setup can fit in most pockets. The device weighs in at 119 grams (about four ounces) and has a 140-minute max battery life.
In addition to video clips, you can take regular 12-megapixel single shots and four- or nine-image panoramas. The wide-angle lens is powered by a 1/2.3-inch sensor. Osmo Pocket isn’t waterproof, but you can shoot underwater with the optional waterproof case. There’s a magnetic strip for pairing other accessories (yes, there is a selfie stick), and DJI made a set of ND filters that attach directly to the wide-angle lens.
The companion app Mimo will help you edit and share footage. It lets you control settings, and it offers features like Story Mode that turn individual clips into a mini movie. The app works with both Android and iOS, and Osmo Pocket doubles as a gimbal for your smartphone, which could be especially useful if you’re livestreaming.
In early March, Osmo Pocket dropped to $279. At the time, that was the lowest price we’d seen. Obviously, this deal drops the price even further, making it the best deal yet.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.