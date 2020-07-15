DJI’s Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $250 on Amazon

As the name suggests, the camera and gimbal setup can fit in most pockets. The device weighs in at 119 grams (about four ounces) and has a 140-minute max battery life.

In addition to video clips, you can take regular 12-megapixel single shots and four- or nine-image panoramas. The wide-angle lens is powered by a 1/2.3-inch sensor. Osmo Pocket isn’t waterproof, but you can shoot underwater with the optional waterproof case. There’s a magnetic strip for pairing other accessories (yes, there is a selfie stick), and DJI made a set of ND filters that attach directly to the wide-angle lens.

The companion app Mimo will help you edit and share footage. It lets you control settings, and it offers features like Story Mode that turn individual clips into a mini movie. The app works with both Android and iOS, and Osmo Pocket doubles as a gimbal for your smartphone, which could be especially useful if you’re livestreaming.

In early March, Osmo Pocket dropped to $279. At the time, that was the lowest price we’d seen. Obviously, this deal drops the price even further, making it the best deal yet.

