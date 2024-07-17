DJI's latest gadget lets you control cameras and view video remotely

DJI has introduced a new video transmission device that will allow creators to control cameras and gimbals and view video from up to 1.8 miles away. Called DJI SDR Transmission (SDR stands for "software defined radio"), it's designed for use in "complex environments" and is targeting small- to medium-sized film crews.

The system consists of transmitter and receiver (each weighing 5.1 ounces), sold separately or in a combo. You can also purchase a phone or tablet holder kit, along with an RX to phone connection cable.

On monitors (which can be dedicated Atomos-type systems, iPhones or tablets), filmmakers will see a 1080p/60fps live feed with a 20Mbps bitrate and latency as low as 35 milliseconds. Video can be transmitted up to three kilometers (1.8 miles) and remain stable in obstacle-laden environments thanks to "superior penetration capabilities," DJI said.

DJI SDR Transmission can output three SDR signals and two Wi-Fi signals at once. In broadcast mode, it can connect to unlimited receivers for multiple users. Users can connect to monitors via SDI/HDMI and smartphones/tablets via USB-C or Wi-Fi. "The Wi-Fi option allows for a cost-effective, dual-channel monitoring experience without another receiver," according to DJI.

Along with monitoring, the system allows for remote control of cameras and gimbals. That enables features like virtual joystick and gimbal recentering, along with DJI's Force Mobile function that lets you control a gimbal by tiling and rotating your smartphone. It supports PTP (USB-C) camera control for supported devices, along with CEC for Sony Cameras that gives you all the camera's controls on a remote screen.

The new product is not unlike DJI's Transmission system, which transmits 1080 60p video over 20km (12.4 miles) but costs $2,500. It appears to be part of DJI's effort to diversify away from drones in the face of a possible US ban. DJI is likely to get even more deeply into the camera market if that happens, given the success of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and other products.

The DJI SDR Transmission system is now available in the US, Europe and elsewhere priced at $549 for the combo, or $309 for the transmitter or receiver sold separately. The phone and tablet holders are $49 each, while the RX to phone connection cable is $10.

