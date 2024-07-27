DOJ says TikTok collected users’ views on issues like abortion, gun control and religion
The Justice Department asked the court to reject TikTok’s bid to escape the law that will force its sale or ban it.
The Department of Justice on Friday night asked a federal court to reject TikTok’s bid to have the law that could ban it overturned, citing national security concerns that include its alleged use of internal search tools to collect information on users’ views around sensitive topics. It comes in response to in an attempt to challenge the law that now requires its China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or it will be banned in the US. into law in April.
In one of the documents filed with the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, the DOJ says a search tool within Lark, the web-suite system the company’s employees use to communicate, “allowed ByteDance and TikTok employees in the United States and China to collect bulk user information based on the user’s content or expressions, including views on gun control, abortion, and religion.” The DOJ also argues in the filings that TikTok could be used to subject US users to content manipulation, and that their sensitive information could end up stored on servers in China.
TikTok has repeatedly denied the accusations about it being a threat to national security and has called the efforts to ban it “unconstitutional.” In its latest statement responding to the DOJ filing, posted on X, said, “Nothing in this brief changes the fact that the Constitution is on our side.”