Don Lemon is suing Elon Musk and X

The anchorman says the social media company hasn’t paid him for his very short-lived news show.

When Don Lemon's "premium" video hosting deal on X was canceled in March, a representative for the former CNN anchor threatened legal action . Nearly five months later, he's taking Musk and his platform to court, claiming he hasn't been paid.

The former CNN anchor filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Musk and X, the New York Times reports. The suit pertains to an alleged payment agreement Lemon says Musk refuses to honor. Lemon filed his case in California Superior Court in San Francisco.

Lemon claims that he agreed to produce a news and interview show on the X platform back in January. Lemon would receive $1.5 million a year and part of the advertising revenue for producing premium content for X. However, Lemon states in the filing that he never signed a contract because Musk told him he didn’t need to “fill out paperwork” and that he’d back his show regardless of his views or interview topics.

Lemon kicked off his first episode by interviewing Musk, asking questions about Musk’s alleged ketamine use, his views on transgender individuals and his stance on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring initiatives. Lemon also interrogated Musk for tweets which appeared to support the racist belief known as the “great replacement theory.” Hours after the interview, Musk texted Lemon to tell him their deal was done.