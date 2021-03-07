What's on TV this week: 'Dota: Dragon's Blood' and 'Invincible'

Also new: 'Gattaca' on 4K Blu-ray, and 'Tony Hawk' on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|03.23.21
@Rjcc

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
March 23rd, 2021
entertainment, listings
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Netflix

While the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments continue, Netflix is preparing to release a new anime series, Dota: Dragon's Blood. Beyond that, Netflix also has a new prank movie, Bad Trip, starring Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre, while Amazon Prime queues up an animated series of its own with Robert Kirkman's Invincible.

The Formula 1 season is getting under way, while gamers can look forward to the co-op title It Takes Two. Finally, skateboard fans can enjoy Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 upgraded for new-gen consoles this week. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Gattaca (4K)

  • Soul (4K)

  • Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)

  • Godzilla (4K)

  • News of the World (4K)

  • Raw

  • Event Horizon

  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC)

  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox Game Pass)

  • Octopath Traveler (Xbox, Game Pass)

  • It Takes Two (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

  • Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Tuesday

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • Holmes Family Effect (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Basketball Wives (season finale), VH1, 8 PM

  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM

  • Superman & Lois (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

  • 76ers/Warriors, TNT, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Seaspiracy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Who Killed Sara? (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • The Day Sports Stood Still, HBO, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • The Con, ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Genera+ion, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Dota: Dragon's Blood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Caught By A Wave, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Secret Magic Control Agency, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Baketopia, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Shtisel (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • 60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Trail Blazers/Heat, TNT, 7 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Superstore (series finale), NBC, 8 PM

  • Call Me Kat (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

  • The Unicorn, CBS, 9 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Irregulars (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Inside Pixar (season finale)

  • Bad Trip, Netflix. 3 AM

  • Solar Opposites (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Invincible (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • A Week Away, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Hulu, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ruby, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Tina, HBO, 8 PM

  • World Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM

  • The 52nd NAACP Image Awards, CBS/BET, 8 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph / Jack Harlow, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN, 11 AM

  • NASCAR Sprint Cup Series @ Bristol, Fox, 3:30 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Q: Into the Storm, HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Leela James, TV One, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Luminaries (season finale), Starz, 9:30 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Girls , NBC, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

