What's on TV this week: 'Dota: Dragon's Blood' and 'Invincible'

While the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments continue, Netflix is preparing to release a new anime series, Dota: Dragon's Blood. Beyond that, Netflix also has a new prank movie, Bad Trip, starring Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre, while Amazon Prime queues up an animated series of its own with Robert Kirkman's Invincible.

The Formula 1 season is getting under way, while gamers can look forward to the co-op title It Takes Two. Finally, skateboard fans can enjoy Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 upgraded for new-gen consoles this week. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Gattaca (4K)

Soul (4K)

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)

Godzilla (4K)

News of the World (4K)

Raw

Event Horizon

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox Game Pass)

Octopath Traveler (Xbox, Game Pass)

It Takes Two (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X)

Tuesday

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning, Netflix, 3 AM

The Flash, CW, 8 PM

To Tell the Truth (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

Holmes Family Effect (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

Basketball Wives (season finale), VH1, 8 PM

This is Us, NBC, 9 PM

Superman & Lois (season finale), CW, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

76ers/Warriors, TNT, 10 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

Seaspiracy, Netflix, 3 AM

Who Killed Sara? (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

The Day Sports Stood Still, HBO, 9 PM

Sistas, BET, 9 PM

Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

The Con, ABC, 10 PM

Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

Genera+ion, HBO Max, 3 AM

Dota: Dragon's Blood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Caught By A Wave, Netflix, 3 AM

Groomed, Discovery+, 3 AM

Secret Magic Control Agency, Netflix, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

Baketopia, HBO Max, 3 AM

The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

Shtisel (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Trail Blazers/Heat, TNT, 7 PM

Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

Superstore (series finale), NBC, 8 PM

Call Me Kat (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

Legacies, CW, 9 PM

Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

The Unicorn, CBS, 9 PM

Cake, FXX, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

The Irregulars (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Inside Pixar (season finale)

Bad Trip, Netflix. 3 AM

Solar Opposites (S2), Hulu, 3 AM

Invincible (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

A Week Away, Netflix, 3 AM

Into the Dark: Blood Moon, Hulu, 3 AM

For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Ruby, Lifetime, 8 PM

Tina, HBO, 8 PM

World Figure Skating Championship, NBC, 8 PM

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards, CBS/BET, 8 PM

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph / Jack Harlow, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

F1 Bahrain GP, ESPN, 11 AM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series @ Bristol, Fox, 3:30 PM

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

Q: Into the Storm, HBO, 9 PM

Unsung: Leela James, TV One, 9 PM

The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Charmed, CW, 9 PM

Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

The Luminaries (season finale), Starz, 9:30 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Good Girls , NBC, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.