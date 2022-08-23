Sony has a new PS5 controller, the DualSense Edge

Sony is leveling up its PlayStation 5 gamepads with the DualSense Edge. The Edge is all about customization, apparently — it features five customizable profiles, upgraded guts and a few extra input methods. There are two buttons below the analog sticks on the new controller, and in initial images all of the rubberized grips look extra grippy all around.

Feel free to think of the DualSense Edge as Sony's take on the Xbox Elite controller. There's no word on availability or pricing for the new gamepad.

The DualSense is a standout feature of the PlayStation 5, offering intense haptic feedback and trigger buttons with adjustable tension. This adds a layer of immersion to games from Deathloop to Stray to Astro's Playroom, and it's something that Xbox simply doesn't offer.

The Edge was revealed during Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase.

