Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

Dyson’s plan to make ventilators for the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic is over almost as quickly as it began. The company has halted its efforts after the country told it the CoVent breathing devices are “not required,” according to a statement from founder James Dyson to Engadget. He added that his firm would “not accept any public money” despite spending £20 million (about $24.7 million) on the project, but he also hoped that the ventilator would be useful in other countries with “time and investigation.” You can read the full statement below.

The businessman told staff that only a quarter of available ventilators in the UK were in use, according to the BBC. The UK government’s Cabinet office hasn’t made any decisions so far about using any newly developed ventilators.