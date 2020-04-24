Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dyson

Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

The company says they're 'not required.'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
47m ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dyson CoVent ventilator
Dyson

Dyson’s plan to make ventilators for the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic is over almost as quickly as it began. The company has halted its efforts after the country told it the CoVent breathing devices are “not required,” according to a statement from founder James Dyson to Engadget. He added that his firm would “not accept any public money” despite spending £20 million (about $24.7 million) on the project, but he also hoped that the ventilator would be useful in other countries with “time and investigation.” You can read the full statement below.

The businessman told staff that only a quarter of available ventilators in the UK were in use, according to the BBC. The UK government’s Cabinet office hasn’t made any decisions so far about using any newly developed ventilators.

The pause comes after some reported drama surrounding Dyson’s late March announcement. Telegraph sources said that Dyson’s announcement had sparked “fury” in the Prime Minister’s office as it preempted plans to outline a strategy to boost the National Health Service’s capacity. Effectively, Dyson may have been “point-scoring” for publicity’s sake, promising a giant order even though it needed regulatory approval to move forward.

As Dyson said, this doesn’t mean CoVent is gone. Countries hit harder by COVID-19, such as the US, might still need it. And a lack of demand is clearly a good thing at a time when many are still worried that hospitals could be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. However, the decision to put manufacturing on hold may hurt Dyson’s reputation. This comes just months after company scrapped its electric car project in the fall — it’s not having much success outside of core categories like vacuum cleaners and hair dryers.

In this article: dyson, Covid-19, coronavirus, ventilators, Ventilator, uk, Health, Medicine, james dyson, healthcare, CoVent, nhs, National Health Service, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

View
Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

View
Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

View
SpaceX will make its Starlink satellites less of a blight on the night sky

SpaceX will make its Starlink satellites less of a blight on the night sky

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr