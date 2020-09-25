E1 is like Formula E, but with boats

Another electrified motorsport is in the works. Today, Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag unveiled E1, a competition that will revolve around battery-powered boats. There’s no start date just yet, but the organizers hope to develop the idea “on a tight timescale.” E1 competitors will use RaceBirds, a single-person vessel developed by SeaBird Technologies, that uses electric propulsion and a hydrofoil to reach speeds up 60 knots, or 111KMH/69MPH. The aim is to attract 12 teams that will compete in numerous race weekends that consist of testing, qualifying, and some all-important knockout events. A points system would then determine the World Champion at the end of the season.
E1 will be run “in direct association” with Extreme E, according to the competition’s organizers. The latter is an off-road motorsport unveiled by Agag and former professional racing driver Gil de Ferran in January 2019. Teams will use a monstrous electric SUV called the Odyssey 21 to race around tracks in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil. Extreme E picked these locations, which span deserts, rainforests and glaciers, to highlight how climate change is affecting every corner of the earth. To accentuate its ecological aspirations, the team will be partnering with experts such as UNICEF and travelling to each race on a former Royal Mail ship that’s been restored and modified to reduce CO2 emissions.