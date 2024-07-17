EA Sports FC 25 brings women’s soccer to the career modes for the first time

We're in that brief summer lull between Euro 2024 and European soccer leagues starting back up, so it's time to find out what EA has in store for the next installment of its don't-call-it-FIFA series. There are a ton of changes this year, but arguably the biggest headline is that EA Sports FC 25 will bring women's football into the career modes for the first time in the franchise's history. Five major women's leagues will be available in Manager and Player Career Modes: England's Women's Super League, the NWSL in the US and the top leagues in France, Spain and Germany. The Women's Champions League will be included as well.

The features are all the same as in the men's side of the Career Modes to ensure parity. However, the financial model of women's football is different, with lower budgets, shorter contracts and a smaller transfer pool. That's reflected in the game. Managers, meanwhile, might start out in charge of a men's team and be offered a job with a women's side or vice-versa.

One other major update for Career Mode is a feature called Live Start Points. It will roll in real-world updates from 11 top leagues and 17 major cup competitions. For instance, Live Start Points will incorporate results from actual games and you can start from any week in a real-life season or after something significant has happened. So, if you want a challenge, you might start a career halfway through the Premier League season and choose a team that's drifting away from the pack in the relegation zone. Player form, injuries, suspensions, goals scored, transfers, managerial changes and even points deductions will all be reflected in Live Start Points.

Another notable change for Player Career Mode is that you'll be able to take control of some legendary stars who have long since hung up their boots in real life. The icons who you'll be able to play as in the mode on release day are Andrea Pirlo (my choice has been made for me), Ruud van Nistelrooy, Kelly Smith and Thierry Henry. Those who pre-order the game will be able to choose from Ronaldo (the Brazilian one), Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

Another big update this year is the introduction of a five-versus-five experience called Rush. While Volta, a fast-paced casual mode from previous years that EA has nixed this time around, was distinct from the rest of the game, Rush is baked into the core FC 25 modes. You'll find it in Ultimate Team, Clubs and Career Mode (where managers can accelerate young players' development by winning Rush games).

Rush is built on the same gameplay depth and balance as full 11-a-side matches though it takes place on a smaller pitch. Each team has an AI-controlled goalkeeper but the rest of the human-controlled team plays fluidly with no fixed positions. You can play matches with a bunch of your friends in which each of you takes control of one player.

Some of the rules are different too. At kick-off, players will race toward the ball to try and take possession. If a player receives a second yellow yard, they'll be issued a blue card and sent to a sin bin for one minute. Offsides are only applicable in the last third of the pitch instead of from the halfway line.

Electronic Arts

Moreover, EA has overhauled the tactics and positioning systems this year with something it calls FC IQ, which builds on the HyperMotion and PlayStyles tech from previous years. You'll have more granular control over how to set up your team, such as how to manage transitions between attack and defense.

There are more than 50 new assignable player roles that determine how players act when they're off the ball. There will be three to five roles per position available at launch, with different focuses for each (i.e. attacking, defending, ball-winning or roaming). Player roles are the flip side to Playstyles, which are about on-the-ball movement.

The roles are powered by real-world Opta data and a custom AI. EA says this will lead to more authentic off-the-ball movement and tactical intelligence. Different players are better suited to each role depending on their real-world proficiency.

You might instruct your attacking midfielder to play as a shadow striker and dash into the box when there's an opening or to stay a bit further back and act more as a playmaker for the forwards. Perhaps you have a fullback who is effective when they float into midfield (such as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold), so you can tell them to do that. You'll have to weigh the pros and cons of each role and balance out your team appropriately.

Team tactics are said to more closely resemble real-world styles so you can more easily replicate how your favorite club plays. You can stick with some presets or customize things completely — FC 25 will offer feedback of what works and what doesn't about a tactic. As such, you can opt for some totally bananas, asymmetric formations. That could be useful if you want to overload players on one flank where the opponent has a relatively weak defender (like cough Kyle Walker cough). You'll be able to share your custom tactics with friends using a unique code that works across platforms.

Smart tactics, which allow you to alter your setup in real-time during a game, will now include recommendations based on how a match is going. You might receive a suggestion to switch to a pass-heavy tiki-taka style or to absorb opponents' attacks and focus on counters. An animated chalkboard will give you an idea of how a smart tactic change will alter the team's shape. Player roles are reflected in all of these other updates, while commentary should pick up on tactical changes. Meanwhile, there are fresh on-the-ball playstyles for goalkeepers this year, such as rushing out to take on attackers or throwing the ball long.

Electronic Arts

Elsewhere on the gameplay front, there are some new weather effects, with wind and rain having an impact on things like crosses and the playing surface. Mascots will be available for some teams and players can even celebrate with them after scoring. There are more skill moves too, including drag turns and back-heel nutmegs. In addition, figures on the sidelines such as managers, fourth officials and substitutes, will be more reactive to in-game events.

There's also a dirty new mechanic defenders will have at their disposal. EA is bringing professional fouls to the game this year. You'll be able to deliberately cause a foul to stop an attack by, for instance, dragging an opponent to the ground by their shirt. Be careful though, as this is likely to incur a yellow card, and you'll get a red card for persistent professional fouls.

In terms of the visuals, EA is bringing ray-tracing to the FC series for the first time in an enhanced visuals mode. You can opt to favor resolution instead, but both modes will target a framerate of 60 frames per second. You'll also be able to view goals from a first-person perspective in replays, while there's a new user interface that 's designed to be more accessible.

One last piece of good news: EA isn’t giving up on last-gen consoles just yet, but some features will be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. EA Sports FC 25 is also coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch when it arrives on September 27. EA Play subscribers and those who buy the Ultimate Edition will get early access to the game on September 20.