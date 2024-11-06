Early Black Friday deal takes $1,300 off the LG C4 OLED

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon has a deal on one of LG’s premium OLED TVs ahead of Black Friday. The 65-inch LG OLED evo C4, which only arrived earlier this year, typically costs $2,700. Today, you can get it for an all-time low of $1,394. That’s even lower than its October Prime Day sale price.

Although the C4 skips out on some bells and whistles of the ultra-premium LG G4 flagship TV, that model starts at $2,600 and goes all the way up to $25,000. (Cue spit take.)

The LG C4 includes AI features, thanks to its Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip. That enables AI Super Upscaling, which enhances your picture quality on the fly. Meanwhile, Multi View lets you split your screen into two, letting you plop your favorite content on each side.

Even if AI features aren’t high on your priority list, the TV has plenty of presentational perks. The 65-inch display has over eight million self-lit pixels and all the quality improvements you’d expect from OLED, like deeper blacks and richer colors. The TV has 100 percent color volume (meaning it can display the full range of colors at any brightness level) and 100 percent color fidelity (content-accurate colors). It boasts a 0.1ms response time and up to a 144Hz refresh rate for high gaming frame rates.

The TV gets brighter than its predecessor, reaching nearly nearly 1,000 nits. Its brightness booster feature magnifies individual pixels. If you have an LG soundbar, you can transmit wireless, lossless Dolby Atmos audio from the TV to it. As Engadget’s Steve Dent summarized at launch, that feature can give you high-quality surround sound with less hassle.

The TV supports Alexa out of the box if your smart home is plugged into Amazon’s ecosystem. Its array of ports includes USB, Ethernet and four HDMI inputs.

