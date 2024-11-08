Early Black Friday deals include up to $425 off Roomba robot vacuums

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you want your home cleaned by a robot that leaves you as little work as possible, Wellbots has a deal for you. The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock has an unwieldy name but a robust feature set. The do-it-all cleaning machine vacuums, mops, self-empties dirt, refills its mopping solution and washes and dries its mopping pad. You can take $425 off the robovac with coupon code ENGBF425.

Unveiled this summer, the (deep breath) Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock is iRobot’s most advanced (and expensive) robot vacuum to date. Although its $1,399 MSRP prices it out of most homes, this deal makes it more reasonable for folks who don’t mind splurging for a cutting-edge cleaner that lets you spend your time doing something fun.

Its dock can hold dirt and debris for up to 60 days, and its mopping pad and self-cleaning tank store water for up to seven. It seamlessly transitions from vacuuming to mopping, automatically retreating its mopping system and turbo-charging its suction on carpets.

On hard floors, it can vacuum and mop simultaneously. In addition to its other sensors, the Roomba has a camera to locate dirt — and it can spot the dirtiest areas up to eight times more frequently than other models.

The robot can map your home (like many of today’s models), but iRobot says it does so seven times faster while automatically labeling room types. Its software uses past cleaning data to predict each room’s cleanliness, adjusting its suction accordingly.

Use Engadget’s exclusive code ENGBF425 to lower that price to a more manageable $974.

You can also save at Wellbots on the Roomba J9+. The vacuum-only model has a three-stage cleaning system, multi-surface rubber brushes and high-end suction power. (And it looks pretty dang stylish!) Usually $899, our code ENGBF325 brings it down to $574.

For a more affordable vacuum / mop system, the Roomba Combo j7+ gives you a rock-solid wet-dry cleaner without all the cutting-edge bells and whistles in the highest-end model. This model has a 96.4 percent debris removal rating, obstacle avoidance and a four-stage cleaning system. Included are an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes and power-lifting suction. It can empty its contents without intervention for up to 60 days. Usually retailing for a daunting $999, this model is on sale for $675 with coupon code ENGBF325.

