Early Prime Day deal brings the Amazon smart thermostat down to only $52

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day hasn’t even officially started yet and we are already starting to see a massive influx of deals. For instance, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is on sale for $52 . This is a discount of more than 30 percent and the best price we’ve seen all year.

The good news? This is one heck of a smart thermostat with a robust list of features. The bad news? It does require a C-wire or a power adapter kit, and these are sold separately. Once you get it hooked up though, the Amazon Start Thermostat allows for voice control over your climate, thanks to Alexa. It also lets you to make adjustments via the Alexa app on your phone, so you never have to suffer the indignity of walking downstairs at night when cold.

This is, basically, a Honeywell thermostat packed with Amazon’s smart tech, so it should be reliable and durable. One of the best reasons to go with a smart thermostat is to help reduce energy usage. It won’t automatically save you money, but the voice control means you can make adjustments when you think of it and app control means you can, for instance, shut down the AC from work.

It does lack a couple of the features found with its more expensive cousins, like the Google Nest thermostat . There’s no touchscreen controls and no motion sensors. Beyond those nitpicks, however, this is a mighty fine thermostat perfect for the hot summer months.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.