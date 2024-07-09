Early Prime Day deals bring the Echo Dot down to only $25

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

In typical Amazon fashion, early Prime Day deals are starting to pick up speed now that we're one week out from Prime Day 2024. Discounts just dropped on some Echo speakers, including the Echo Dot, which is down to a near record low of $25. That's half off and only about $2 more than the lowest price we've seen. Also discounted are the Echo Pop, which you can snag for only $18, and the full-sized Echo for $55. We expect these to be some of the best Prime Day deals you'll be able to get on Amazon devices for the shopping event.

The Echo Dot is a good way to get Alexa into your home without taking up too much space. It's also a good option for students who have little space to spare in cramped dorms and apartments, or anyone who wants to add a bit more smarts in their home office. It's one of our top picks for the best smart speakers you can get right now thanks to its minimalist, compact design, physical volume adjustment and mic-mute buttons and its general Alexa chops. The latest model is also a much better speaker than previous versions, with louder and clearer audio.

If you're on a tight budget, or you want to give Alexa a try without investing too much money, the Echo Pop is a good alternative now that it's down to $18. If you were to slice the Echo Dot in half, you'd get the Echo Pop. It makes for a decent bedside speaker, and it has built-in eero functionality, meaning you can extend the range of your home's Wi-Fi network with the Pop if you have an eero router already.

But for the best sound quality out of these, you'll want the regular Echo smart speaker. It has the biggest footprint of all three, and the biggest internal speaker along with a 3-inch, built-in woofer. In addition to Alexa chops, it has a temperature sensor and a Zigbee smart home hub inside, which allows you to connect gadgets like smart lights, smart door locks and more without the need for a separate hub.

