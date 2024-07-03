Early Prime Day deals bring the Samsung Galaxy S9+ tablet down to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can pick it up for $749 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Investing in a new tablet can be costly but early Prime Day deals are making it a bit more reasonable. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the online marketplace has discounted Samsung's Galaxy S9+ tablet by 25 percent, bringing its cost down to an all-time low price of $750 from $1000. This deal is available for the 256GB Beige model, while the Graphite model is down to $800 from $1,000 — still lower than we've previously seen it (let's hear it for the best Prime Day deals).

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ tablet is part of a series of great tablets that includes the Galaxy S9 Ultra and Galaxy S9 — the latter of which is our choice for 2024's best Android tablet. The Galaxy S9+ is a slightly larger model (12.4-inch screen, compared to 11-inch), with Vision Booster and a 2800p x 1752p max screen resolution. Plus, it has exceptionally thin bezels and an Armor Aluminum finish.

Samsung's Galaxy S9+ is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, providing it with faster processing. The device also offers 12GB of RAM, 10,090mAh battery and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

