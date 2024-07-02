Early Prime Day deals discount the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds to a record-low price on Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is nearly here, but there are already a bunch of solid early Prime Day deals available on tech products in the lead-up. Bose items are among the deals: you can grab this quality set of active noise cancelling (ANC) wireless earbuds for $100 off. The Bose QuietComfort II buds typically retail for $279, but it's available in two colorways for $179. That marks an all-time-low price for these earbuds.

Admittedly, this isn't the latest set of ANC earbuds in Bose's lineup. The most recent model, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, is among our picks for the best wireless earbuds. However, a set of those costs $299. The QuietComfort II buds offer similar features at what's currently a significantly lower price in this early Prime Day deal, though it's an older model.

At the time of Engadget's review in September 2022, senior reporter Billy Steele declared that the QuietComfort II was the top choice for anyone seeking earbuds with top-of-the-line noise blocking (our current recommendation for the best ANC earbuds is the QuietComfort Ultra, as it happens). The QuietComfort II's ANC capabilities are better than on the original model, while Bose made improvements to the audio quality and ambient sound mode. The buds personalize ANC and audio performance for your ears too.

On the downside, six hours of battery life is a little on the low side (even by 2022 standards). The lack of useful, increasingly common features such as multipoint pairing and wireless charging proved disappointing too. Still, if you're looking for a set of earbuds that do a strong job of blocking out background noise without breaking the bank, the Bose QuietComfort II is by and large a terrific option.

