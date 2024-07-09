Early Prime Day deals see Apple's AirPods Max drop to a new record low

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime Day is approaching as quickly as lunchtime hunger pangs and, as ever, there are some early deals to be had. One of the tastiest we've seen so far is a significant discount on Apple's AirPods Max. The over-ear headphones have dropped to $399. They've been hovering at around $449 for quite some time (after debuting at $549) and now they have dropped to a new record low price.

The AirPods Max have been around since 2020 (and are perhaps overdue for a USB-C flavored upgrade), but they're still a great option for those looking for over-ear headphones — especially if you're already heavily entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. We gave them a score of 84 in our review, with the audio quality, active noise cancellation (ANC) performance and battery life proving to be positives.

You can control the AirPods Max with an Apple Watch-style rotating crown and there's a separate button for switching between ANC and transparency modes. You'll need to use a Lightning cable to charge the headset, which will quickly pair to your iPhone and other devices that are signed into the same iCloud account.

Unfortunately, AirPods Max do not support lossless audio from Apple Music due to a Bluetooth limitation, though spatial audio does work. It's also worth bearing in mind that there's likely a new AirPods Max model coming relatively soon, perhaps by the end of the year.

Elsewhere, Apple's AirPods Pro are also on sale. You can snap up a pair for $169, which is 32 percent off the regular price of $249. That's not a bad deal at all if you prefer an in-ear format for your audio needs. AirPods Pro also have some features that the AirPods Max lack, including an adaptive mode that brings together ANC and transparency.

