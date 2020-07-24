Latest in Gear

Image credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

eBay will authenticate sneakers from resellers

Experts will verify all US sales over $100 by early 2021.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Caitlin Donovan Christies head of Sales, Handbags, and Accessories holds the Air Jordan 1 High Shattered Backboard Origin Story, Game-Worn Signed Sneaker Nike, 1985 Size 13.5 High-Top on display during a press preview July 24, 2020 at Christie's New York. - Christies and Stadium Goods have partnered to offer a unique sneaker overview of Michael Jordans era-defining Chicago Bulls career. The auction is online only 30 July13 August. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Losing out on an Air Jordan or Yeezys drop (probably to bots) often means sneaker collectors turn to secondary markets. To help give you piece of mind that the sneakers you want to buy are legit, eBay will vet them through its Authenticity Guarantee program. 

By early 2021, it will verify all new and pre-owned collectible sneakers that sell for over $100. Experts will start assessing some of the most popular brands and styles later this month. For the time being, the service only covers sneakers that ship to a buyer address in the continental US.

After someone snaps up a pair of eligible sneakers through eBay, the seller ships them to a third-party authentication center. An assessor will make sure the details match up with the product listing and inspect the sneakers' condition. If everything's in order, they'll send the shoes to the buyer by expedited shipping. There’s a similar process if a buyer wants to return a pair.

Resale marketplace StockX has long offered its own authentication service, which prompted many top sneaker sellers to migrate to that platform. Recently, eBay dropped selling fees on sneaker purchases of at least $100, which it says lured in major sellers and their wares. The latest move could attract even more buyers and sellers.

In this article: resale, ebay, stockx, sneakers, collectibles, verification, news, gear
