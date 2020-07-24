eBay will authenticate sneakers from resellers

Losing out on an Air Jordan or Yeezys drop (probably to bots) often means sneaker collectors turn to secondary markets. To help give you piece of mind that the sneakers you want to buy are legit, eBay will vet them through its Authenticity Guarantee program.

By early 2021, it will verify all new and pre-owned collectible sneakers that sell for over $100. Experts will start assessing some of the most popular brands and styles later this month. For the time being, the service only covers sneakers that ship to a buyer address in the continental US.