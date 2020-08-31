Edison's new email app lets you block senders before they hit your inbox

Edison Software, the company behind the popular Edison email app (that recently suffered from a serious security bug) has unveiled a new privacy-focused email app called Onmail. Arriving in a public beta, it includes features that allow you to cut off senders before they even get to your inbox and stop obnoxious email behavior targeting.
The two headline features are “accept sender” and anti-tracking technology. The first (shown above) displays a list of potential senders and allows you to accept or block them before the messages even hit your inbox. (It also includes unsubscribe and block sender features for any undesirable emails that do get through.)