Latest in Gear

Image credit: Edison software

Edison's new email app lets you block senders before they hit your inbox

"Onmail" can also block read receipts sent by ad-targeting companies.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
5h ago
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Edison's new email app blocks targeting and lets you pre-vet senders
Edison software

Edison Software, the company behind the popular Edison email app (that recently suffered from a serious security bug) has unveiled a new privacy-focused email app called Onmail. Arriving in a public beta, it includes features that allow you to cut off senders before they even get to your inbox and stop obnoxious email behavior targeting.

The two headline features are “accept sender” and anti-tracking technology. The first (shown above) displays a list of potential senders and allows you to accept or block them before the messages even hit your inbox. (It also includes unsubscribe and block sender features for any undesirable emails that do get through.)

Meanwhile, the anti-tracking tech will “automatically block all read receipts from ad targeters attempting to monitor your email behavior,” according to Edison. Other features include large attachments starting at 100MB and ranging up to 5GB in size, or “200 times more” than what other services offer. You also get a free domain for a custom email address, split inbox, search and an AI-based assistant that can categorize emails and automatically nudge you to reply.

While Onmail aims to be a privacy oriented email system, Edison’s current iOS app recently deprived some users of their privacy in a spectacular fashion. It suffered from a bug that allowed users to access the inboxes of complete strangers and read their emails without credentials. Edison said the “technical problem” affected a small number of users and quickly reverted the app to an earlier version.

Onmail will be simple and “exceptionally fast,” according to Edison, while coming in a free personal version or three business subscription plans ranging from $5 to $20 per month. The beta is now open and you can try it out here.

In this article: Edison software, Onmail, accept sender, anti-tracking, beta, large attachments, split inbox, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

Watch ULA abort a rocket launch at the last moment

View
Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

Watch a Toyota-backed flying car's first public, piloted test flight

View
Motorola's latest mid-range phone is a sub-$500 stunner with 5G

Motorola's latest mid-range phone is a sub-$500 stunner with 5G

View
Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

View
Samsung says its latest mobile memory is a production breakthrough

Samsung says its latest mobile memory is a production breakthrough

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr