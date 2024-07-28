Elon Musk shared a doctored Harris campaign video on X without labeling it as fake

As spotted by The New York Times, Elon Musk shared an altered version of Kamala Harris’ campaign video on Friday night that uses a deepfake voiceover to say things like, “I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire,” in the VP’s voice. Nowhere does the post alert users to the fact that the video has been manipulated and features comments Harris did not actually say. Under X’s own policies, users “may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm (‘misleading media’).”

The post has been up all weekend, amassing over 119 million views by early Sunday afternoon. It was originally posted by another user, @MrReaganUSA, whose post states that it is a parody. Among other things, the voice in the video says, “I had four years under the tutelage of the ultimate deep state puppet, a wonderful mentor, Joe Biden.” Musk’s post — which only says, “This is amazing,” with a laughing emoji — has not been labeled as misleading, which the site will sometimes do if it determines certain media is as such, and no Community Notes have been added, though NYT notes that several have been suggested.

Altered media is in some cases allowed to stay up on the site and won’t be labeled as misleading, according to X’s policies. That includes memes and satire, “provided these do not cause significant confusion about the authenticity of the media.” The potential for deepfakes to be used to influence voters’ opinions ahead of elections has been a growing concern in recent years. Earlier this year, 20 tech companies signed an agreement pledging to help fight the “deceptive use of AI” in the 2024 elections — including X.