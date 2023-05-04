Elon Musk's Boring Company will now build a 65-mile tunnel network underneath Las Vegas

The Boring Company (TBC) can now officially say that it's expanding its tunnel network underneath Las Vegas by 25 miles, which will add 18 new stations to its original plan. If you'll recall, TBC, which is owned by Elon Musk, originally envisioned the Vegas Loop as an underground transportation system with 29 miles of tunnels and 51 stations. Now, the current plan is to build 65 miles of tunnels with 69 stations after the commissioners at Clark County, Nevada have approved its latest expansion.

Vegas Loop is expanding - 65 miles and 69 stations! Thanks to @ClarkCountyNV for the great partnership. https://t.co/1vMU7Ha0mn — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) May 4, 2023

According to TechCrunch, the commissioners voted 6-to-1 after TBC's lawyer, Stephanie Allen, assured them that the company and not the taxpayers will be paying for the project entirely. The lone dissenting vote came from Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who raised concerns about the transit system servicing only tourists and not taking resort and casino employees into account. Apparently, Kirkpatrick has been getting calls from people her district, because it's been getting harder and harder for them to get to work due to the tunnels' construction. TBC's lawyer said the company has plans to expand to residential areas near the strip to accommodate workers.

At the moment, the Vegas Loop is still just around 2 miles long with five stops around the Las Vegas Convention Center. TBC plans to dig more tunnels connecting the network to the Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, downtown Las Vegas and even to Los Angeles. TechCrunch says some of the newly approved stations will be located at Las Vegas Boulevard near the airport, as well as in Chinatown, Town Square Las Vegas and Harmon Square.