Embracer shuts down Alone in the Dark reboot studio Pieces Interactive
'Thanks for playing with us,' the developer said in a farewell message.
has closed yet another studio. This time around, the embattled company has shut down Pieces Interactive, the developer of the recent .
An image posted on reads "Pieces Interactive 2007 - 2024. Thanks for playing with us." The front page of notes that the developer has released more than 10 titles of its own over the last 17 years. It also worked as a support studio on other projects.
Embracer bought Pieces in 2017 and placed it under the umbrella of publisher THQ Nordic. In April, reports emerged that Pieces had , just a few weeks after releasing Alone in the Dark (which had a ).
The closure of Pieces comes several weeks after Embracer said it had concluded its restructuring process following the collapse of a proposed $2 billion investment a year ago. The company shut down several studios, including TimeSplitters developer and (Saints Row), and it laid off nearly 1,400 workers in the second half of 2023. Embracer has also sold off several studios, including large parts of as well as .
Meanwhile, yet another studio is shutting its doors. Galvanic Games founder Patrick Morgan that the company is closing. Morgan that despite a promising start, sales of Gavlanic's final game, Wizard with a Gun, were "not strong enough to sustain our studio."
The number of layoffs in the game industry so far in 2024 is estimated to be around 10,800. That's already more than the 10,500 total for all of 2023, and we're not even halfway through the year.