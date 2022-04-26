The Energy Department will block sales of inefficient light bulbs

The Department of Energy has finalized rules that will block sales of many incandescent light bulbs, The Washington Post reports. The measures bring in stricter efficiency standards, targeting light bulbs that emit less than 45 lumens per watt. Most halogen and incandescent bulbs fall under this distinction.

Officials believe the rules will cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades, which is said to be the equivalent of the emissions of 28 million homes. They claim the measures will save American residents around $3 billion per year.

More consumers are opting for LED or fluorescent alternatives, including smart light bulbs . Still, incandescent and halogen options are said to have made up 30 percent of light bulb sales in 2020.

The DoE will start enforcing the rules for manufacturers on January 1st next year. Distributors and retailers will have another seven months to sell off bulbs that don't meet the new standards.