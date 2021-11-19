Engadget Podcast: The storm around Activision Blizzard’s CEO

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Jessica Conditt to dive into the latest controversy around Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, he was well aware of sexual misconduct allegations at the company, and he deliberately kept Activision's board in the dark. Also, we chat about what Apple’s self service program means for you, as well as a new accessibility gadget that brings eye tracking to the iPad.
If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Topics
New report says Activision/Blizzard CEO protected abusers at the studio – 1:20
Apple announces new program to repair products at home – 19:20
Google Cloud outage takes down Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy, and other sites – 24:40
TD Pilot will let people with disabilities control an iPad with their eyes – 30:02
Halo Infinite free multiplayer beta is available now – 36:13
Paramount+ Pulls Star Trek: Discovery from Netflix before new season – 37:37
StreamLabs was accused of plagiarism, drops “OBS” from its name – 41:15
Rep. Paul Gosar retweets Attack on Titan edit about killing AOC right after being censured for doing it the first time – 44:19
Gucci made a $10K Xbox + case – 49:02
Working on – 52:57
Picks – 55:57
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien