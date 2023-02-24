Engadget Podcast: AI all the things!

The AI news just won’t stop! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the latest on Bing AI – Microsoft is loosening up some recent restrictions, following reports of its bad behavior – as well as the rise of ChatGPT stories on the Kindle store. Spotify is also launching its own AI DJ, starring the digitized voice of one of its current hosts. In other news, we discuss Microsoft’s recent agreements with NVIDIA and Nintendo, which could warm regulators towards approving its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

After the Microsoft and Google announcements, AI is suddenly everywhere – 1:17

Microsoft tries to win over regulators by putting Xbox games on GeForce Now – 26:29

Glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch could be coming soon – 28:16

Twitter limits SMS two-factor authentication to Blue users – 30:43

Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical is finished, regulators are still curious – 35:31

No Man’s Sky Fractal VR update is out just in time for PS VR 2 – 39:04

Working on – 42:58

Pop culture picks – 46:10

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks