Engadget Podcast: Clearview AI’s facial recognition is on the ropes

This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham dive into the latest news around Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition company that’s now seeing pushback from governments and regulators around the world. Will a few fines put a stop to the company’s facial recognition search platform? Also, they discuss how Clearview’s troubles relate to countries being more restrictive about data in general. Finally, they pour one out for Seth Green’s lost Bored Ape – RIP NFT!

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics



Facial Recognition company Clearview AI is on the ropes after several big settlements – 1:22

The era of borderless data may be ending – 15:04

Privacy focused search company DuckDuckGo quietly allowed Microsoft browsing trackers – 23:08

New details about AMD’s Ryzen 7000 chips – 28:34

Oh no, somebody stole Seth Green’s Bored Ape – 33:16

Working on –36:29

Pop culture picks – 41:36

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh