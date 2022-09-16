Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and non-Ultra Apple Watches

So after all the hype last week, are the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro any good? And are the Apple Watch SE and Series 8 worth an upgrade? This week, Cherlynn chats with Devindra about her furious rush to review all of Apple’s latest gear. It turns out the iPhone 14 Pro is a pretty big step forward, but the same can’t be said for the plain 14. Also, they discuss the wider impact of removing SIM cards from this iPhone lineup, as well as the value of the Pro’s new 48MP camera.

Topics

Review of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 – 2:10

How does the iPhone 14 series stack up against this year’s other phones? – 45:07

Apple Watch SE and Series 8 reviews – 48:26

A few thoughts on iOS 16 – 54:25

Northeastern University VR lab targeted by mail bomb – 56:47

Period tracking app Flo gets anonymous mode – 59:22

We finally got a trailer for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 1:01:11

What we’re working on – 1:03:07

Pop culture picks – 1:07:31

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh