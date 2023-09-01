Engadget Podcast: iPhone 15 event preview with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman

It wouldn’t be the end of summer if we weren’t gearing up for another iPhone launch! This week, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the purveyor of many Apple rumors, to discuss what we expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Based on Gurman’s reporting so far, the iPhone 15 will likely get Apple’s Dynamic Island and improved tech from last year’s Pro phone. The iPhone 15 Pro, meanwhile, will see thinner bezels, a titanium frame and a periscope camera for the Pro Max.

You can also expect Apple to finally move over to USB-C for both of these phones, which should improve data (and potentially charging) speeds. Be sure to subscribe to Mark’s Bloomberg newsletter, Power On, to follow his reporting.

And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Apple iPhone 15 event preview with Bloomberg’s Apple leaker-in-chief Mark Gurman – 1:46

Tech events season is in full swing with more events from Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Intel – 28:23

Meta removed a large Chinese propaganda ring on Facebook – 36:23

Have you seen Windows 11’s weird popups while using Google? – 47:06

India is the first country to land a probe on the Moon’s South Pole – 52:04

Working on – 54:12

Pop culture picks – 59:40

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Mark Gurman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

