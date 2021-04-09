Engadget Podcast: Michio Kaku on 'The God Equation,' LG gives up on phones

This week on the Engadget Podcast, physicist Dr. Michio Kaku joins Cherlynn and Devindra to chat about his new book, The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything. He dives into the trouble with the Standard Model of physics, this week’s surprising news around muons and why believes we’ll eventually unite with superintelligent robots and roam the cosmos as beings of pure energy. (Hey, it could happen.) Also, Chris Velazco joins to get up in his feelings about LG abandoning the mobile market.

Topics

Michio Kaku on his new book “The God Equation” – 0:59

LG Mobile, in memoriam (with Chris Velazco) – 24:51

Facebook leaked data on 500M users – 38:42

Google IO, E3, and Microsoft Build conference dates – 38:42

Google v. Oracle is finally settled – 46:31

The Sonos Roam got a great review – 50:26

Working on – 53:34

Pop Culture Picks – 55:12

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guests: Dr. Michio Kaku and Chris Velazco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien