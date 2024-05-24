Engadget Podcast: Microsoft goes Copilot+ crazy

Alongside a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, Microsoft has some big plans ahead for Arm-based Windows PCs.

Microsoft is leaning even more into AI after launching a new Copilot+ AI PC initiative earlier this year. It's a new set of standards for PCs with powerful neural processing units (NPUs), and it could be just as significant for Windows as Apple's move towards its M-series chips. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss Copilot+ and the potential rise of Arm-based Windows systems, and we dive into the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Microsoft announces a new chapter with Copilot+ and NPU-powered Surface Pro and Surface Laptop – 0:51

Scarlett Johansson vs. OpenAI is just getting started – 37:17

Sonos Ace headphones take aim at Apple’s AirPods Max – 42:15

US Department of Justice makes its first arrest for AI-generated CSAM – 45:50

Bloomberg Report: Humane AI seeks a buyer for $700m–$1B, but will they get it? – 47:21

Listener Mail: Could you port the new ARM-based Windows to your Android handheld? – 51:42

Working on – 53:11

Pop culture picks – 54:19

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

