Engadget Podcast: Is Microsoft Mesh the future of remote work?

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with CNET Editor-at-Large Scott Stein about Microsoft’s latest Mixed Reality endeavor: Mesh. It’s a virtual meeting platform that can work across HoloLens, VR headsets, computers and smartphones, making it one of the most versatile remote work solutions we’ve seen yet. Will Microsoft Mesh power all our virtual meetings in the future? Or do we need AR glasses to get here first? Also, they dive into Google’s new privacy changes around ads. No more personalized ads based on your browsing history!

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.

Topics

Microsoft’s Mesh AR might be the future of meetings – 1:08

Google announces end to ads by individual tracking – 35:08

Pixel Updates – 46:09

Zoom Golden Globes were a mess – 49:28

China threatens India with Electrical Grid malware – 52:29

Square buys Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service – 57:08

Nintendo Switch Pro rumors get real – 59:56

Working On – 1:03:56

Pop-culture Picks – 1:09:50

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Scott Stein

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien