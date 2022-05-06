Engadget Podcast: What's up with 'Overwatch 2?'

So does the Overwatch 2 beta live up to all of the hype and anticipation? This week, Jessica Conditt joins Devindra to chat about Blizzard’s long-awaited sequel and why she thinks it’s worth the wait. Also, we discuss why you should care about data privacy given the current wave of anti-abortion legislation, and why the Embracer Group is gobbling up so many developers.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics



Overwatch 2 beta brings some freshness to a stale game, but is it enough? – 1:15

What does the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade mean for online privacy in the US? – 13:28

Swedish game company Embracer buys several Square Enix studios – 17:47

Sonos is reportedly working on a $250 sound bar called the Ray – 21:46

Obi-Wan trailer drops for May the 4th – 23:19

Engadget’s coverage of Formula-E races in Monaco – 24:53

Working on – 27:14

Pop culture picks – 29:59

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Jessica Conditt

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh