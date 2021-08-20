Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3 and the Pixel 5a

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Washington Post Staff Writer (and former Engadget colleague) Chris Velazco to dive into all of the latest phone reviews. What’s up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3? Who needs the Pixel 5a? And why did Qualcomm try to make a phone of its own? Tune in for our discussion, as well as to find out what you should be looking for in your next phone upgrade.

And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Chris Velazco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien