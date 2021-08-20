Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3 and the Pixel 5a

And we wonder why Qualcomm built a phone at all.
Devindra Hardawar
08.20.21
@devindra

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
August 20th, 2021
news, gear, gaming

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Washington Post Staff Writer (and former Engadget colleague) Chris Velazco to dive into all of the latest phone reviews. What’s up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3? Who needs the Pixel 5a? And why did Qualcomm try to make a phone of its own? Tune in for our discussion, as well as to find out what you should be looking for in your next phone upgrade.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!


Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

