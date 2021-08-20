Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3 and the Pixel 5a

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Washington Post Staff Writer (and former Engadget colleague) Chris Velazco to dive into all of the latest phone reviews. What’s up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3? Who needs the Pixel 5a? And why did Qualcomm try to make a phone of its own? Tune in for our discussion, as well as to find out what you should be looking for in your next phone upgrade.
If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Topics
The current state of 5G coverage and what we expect from mobile hardware season – 2:17
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3: final reviews – 13:55
Pixel 5a review: a great buy for most people – 39:26
Facebook gets into VR meetings with Horizon Workrooms – 52:19
What do social platforms do now that the Taliban is Afghanistan’s governing party? – 1:02:56
CES 2022 is happening…maybe – 1:08:35
OnlyFans announces SFW branch (and announced they’re banning most NSFW) – 1:13:14
Working on – 1:17:13
Pop culture picks – 1:20:07
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Chris Velazco
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien