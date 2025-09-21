Engadget review recap: iPhone 17 lineup, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and more

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Last week's Apple event meant we were in for a barrage of reviews this week. We spent lots of time putting the iPhone 17 family, including the new iPhone Air, through its paces. We also tested the AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 that were unveiled just over a week ago. In non-Apple reviews, there's in-depth analysis of a premium Chromebook and the latest Tamagotchi device. Read on to catch up on everything you might've missed over the last few weeks.

Apple iPhone Air

Apple/Engadget 86 100 Expert Score Apple iPhone Air $999 It might not be the most affordable iPhone or the one with the most cameras, but for anyone who puts a premium on style and sleekness, the iPhone Air is without a doubt Apple's coolest handset in years. Pros Exquisite design

Exquisite design Surprisingly good battery life

Surprisingly good battery life Gorgeous display

Gorgeous display Strong titanium frame Cons Mono speaker

Mono speaker Single rear camera

Single rear camera No mmWave 5G support See at Apple

Apple replaced the iPhone 16 Plus with the ultra-thin iPhone Air, but the new phone is more than just a gimmick. As senior reviews writer Sam Rutherford observed, the company opted for sleekness with a purpose, and it did so without sacrificing too much battery life. "While Apple might not want to say so just yet, I'm willing to bet that this device will also be the template for an upcoming foldable iPhone," he concluded.

Apple iPhone 17

Apple/Engadget 91 100 Expert Score Apple iPhone 17 $799 The "regular" iPhone got a big refresh this year with the addition of a ProMotion display and Center Stage camera. Pros Finally, a 120Hz display

Finally, a 120Hz display Center Stage front camera works great

Center Stage front camera works great Dual 48MP Fusion rear cameras take sharp photos Cons 6.3 inches will be too small for some

6.3 inches will be too small for some Best camera performance is reserved for the 17 Pro See at Apple

We've become bored with Apple's tickle-down scheme for the regular iPhone over the years. The company has repeatedly opted to bring features from the Pro line down to these devices. This time, it finally gave the iPhone 17 a 120Hz display, and you won't have to wait for the best camera updates. "Even if you're coming from the iPhone 16, you'll reap the benefits of the overhauled display and improved cameras," I wrote. "I don't say any of that lightly as I'm not a person who recommends getting a new phone every year."

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple / Engadget 93 100 Expert Score iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max 1099 The iPhone 17 Pro is a powerful smartphone with an innovative selfie system, versatile rear cameras and a redesigned exterior that feels sturdy. Pros Innovative and useful Center Stage selfie camera

Innovative and useful Center Stage selfie camera Versatile triple-sensor system for rear cameras

Versatile triple-sensor system for rear cameras Aluminum unibody feels sturdy and scratch-resistant

Aluminum unibody feels sturdy and scratch-resistant Improved AI and thermal performance Cons Expensive See at Apple

The Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone have always held a camera advantage over the regular model, and that's still true. But the main differences now also include better thermal management, an aluminum unibody case and an optional 6.9-inch display. "This year's iPhone lineup is forcing me to re-think the idea of a Pro phone," managing editor Cherlynn Low said. "Is it one that looks and feels expensive or is it one that's slightly more durable and maybe doesn't appear as stylish?"

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple/Engadget 90 100 Expert Score Apple AirPods Pro 3 $249.00 The most significant update to the AirPods lineup delivers a host of ANC-powered improvements, including Live Translation. Plus, the arrival of heart-rate tracking makes the AirPods Pro 3 a more capable workout partner. Pros Impressive ANC updates

Impressive ANC updates Improved sound quality

Improved sound quality Live Translation finally arrives

Live Translation finally arrives Extended battery life on a single charge Cons New fit takes some getting used to

New fit takes some getting used to Total battery life is actually less than before

Total battery life is actually less than before Live Translation languages are limited at launch See at Amazon

If Apple had only improved both the active noise cancellation (ANC) and sound performance of the AirPods Pro 3, it would've been a decent upgrade. However, the company went well beyond that with the additions of Live Translation and heart-rate tracking. But the best part about this model is the strong possibility that the company isn't done with it yet. "If recent history is any indication, the company will continue to add new features to this third-generation version," I said. "I highly doubt that Apple is finished exploiting the power of the H2 chip, so it's just getting started with what the AirPods Pro 3 can do."

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple 90 100 Expert Score Watch Series 11 With improvements to battery life and new health metrics, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a refinement on what was already the best smartwatch for iPhone owners. Pros Longer battery life than last model

Longer battery life than last model Thin and light design

Thin and light design Comprehensive health monitoring

Comprehensive health monitoring Nifty new wrist flick gesture

Nifty new wrist flick gesture The best smartwatch for iPhone users Cons Relatively pricey

Relatively pricey The Watch SE 3 is better for most people See at Amazon

The best smartwatch for iPhone owners keeps getting better. With upgrades to design, battery life, health monitoring and more, the Series 11 is a big refresh for the wearable device. However, it might not be the best option for most people. "With the Watch SE 3, you'll still be able to access a wide range of health and fitness features like wrist temperature monitoring, sleep score, emergency SOS, fall and crash detection and more," Cherlynn concluded. "It's a compelling option at an appealing price."

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514

Acer 85 100 Expert Score Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 700 Between its powerful chip, great battery life and solid hardware, Acer's Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is one of the best ChromeOS laptops you can buy. Pros Great battery life

Great battery life Excellent performance

Excellent performance Solid keyboard, trackpad and display

Solid keyboard, trackpad and display Reasonably thin and light for the price Cons Expensive

Expensive I wish there were USB-C ports on both sides

I wish there were USB-C ports on both sides Speakers and webcam are just okay See at Best Buy

There's some wide variance in performance among Chromebooks, but Acer's Chromebook Plus Spin 514 offers power, longevity and utility. The main downside is you'll have to pay a premium for it. "At $700, we're pushing the top of what anyone should spend on a Chromebook," deputy editor Nathan Ingraham wrote. "While the more powerful chip and long battery life will be worth it for some people, Acer itself is providing some strong competition with its standard Chromebook Plus 514 which came out this summer."

Tamagotchi Paradise

Bandai / Engadget 89 100 Expert Score Tamagotchi Paradise Tamagotchi Paradise feels like a wholly fresh experience for the classic virtual pet, with new characters, fun games and a reimagined approach to caretaking. Pros Gene-mixing is back

Gene-mixing is back Plenty of built-in games

Plenty of built-in games Care factors are visualized

Care factors are visualized Multiple environments to raise different Tama types Cons Gene-mixing is barebones

Gene-mixing is barebones You can only care for one Tama at a time

You can only care for one Tama at a time Limited Tama customization

Limited Tama customization Lab Tama kiosks aren't widely available See at Amazon

If taking care of a virtual pet is more your speed these days, weekend editor Cheyenne McDonald spent some time tending to her digital flock. "All in all, Tamagotchi Paradise feels fuller than 2023's Uni, especially as the latter existed at its launch before all the downloadable content started coming in," she said. "There's a lot of fun to be had with this one, so long as you're open to a little (okay, a lot of) change."