Engadget review recap: Panasonic S1R II, NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti and more

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New devices are still hitting our desks at Engadget at a rapid pace. Over the last two weeks, we've offered up in-depth analysis of cameras, earbuds, GPUs and a portable display. Plus, there are follow-ups on two of this spring's biggest TV shows and a little something for the gamers. Read on to catch up on everything you might've missed in the last fortnight.

Panasonic S1R II

Panasonic/Engadget 87 100 Expert Score Panasonic Lumix S1R II $3,298 The S1R II is Panasonic's best hybrid camera ever thanks to the excellent photo and video quality, but rolling shutter may be a concern for some. Pros Fast shooting speeds

Fast shooting speeds Excellent photo and video quality

Excellent photo and video quality Innovative cropless stabilization

Innovative cropless stabilization Lower price than rivals Cons Poor battery life

Poor battery life Rolling shutter See at B&H Photo Video

If you're looking for a camera that excels at both photos and video that's more affordable than what Sony, Nikon and Canon offer, contributing reporter Steve Dent recommends the S1R II. "The S1R II is Panasonic's best hybrid mirrorless camera to date, offering a great balance of photography and video powers," he said. "It's also the cheapest new camera in the high-resolution hybrid full-frame category, undercutting rivals like Canon's R5 II and the Nikon Z8."

NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti (16GB)

PNY

NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti (16GB)

$429 The RTX 5060 Ti offers solid 1080p and 1440p performance under $500, and it delivers some impressive framerates with the help of NVIDIA's DLSS 4. See at PNY

Devindra is back with another GPU review, and this time he put the NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti through its paces. Price hikes are the biggest concern here amidst the current retail market (even before potential tariffs kick in). "On paper, NVIDIA has done a lot right with the 16GB GeForce RTX 5060 Ti," he explained. "It'll be more than enough for demanding games in 1080p and 1440p, even if you let loose a bit with ray tracing. But it's also relying on DLSS 4 upscaling for much of that performance, which may make some wary about the 5060 Ti's actual power."

Espresso 15 Pro

Engadget

Espresso 15 Pro

$699 (with an included Stand+) While it's a bit pricey, the Espresso 15 Pro has pretty much everything you could want in a travel-friendly 15-inch display. See at Espresso Displays

Espresso Displays is an Engadget favorite as far as portable monitors are concerned, but senior reviews reporter Sam Rutherford argues the company needed to bridge the gap between its more affordable options and its priciest. The Espresso 15 Pro isn't cheap, but it does offer almost everything you'd want. "It features well above average brightness, a sleek but sturdy design and super simple setup," he said. "It also comes with a few special features like Glide and added touch support for Macs that help you get more out of the devices you already own. And thanks to a wealth of accessories, it can adapt to almost any use case."

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2

Audio-Technica/Engadget 81 100 Expert Score Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 $149 Audio-Technica nails sound and battery life on the ATH-CKS50TW2, and it does so for half the price of most flagship earbuds. Pros Long battery life

Long battery life Neat magnetic on/off switch

Neat magnetic on/off switch Warm, pleasing sound

Warm, pleasing sound Wireless charging Cons Bulky, unbalanced design

Bulky, unbalanced design No wear detection

No wear detection Cumbersome controls See at Audio-Technica

The idea of wireless earbuds with 25 hours of battery life seems impossible, but Audio-Technica made it happen. The company's ATH-CKS50TW2 lasts twice as long as more premium competition with active noise cancellation (ANC) on, but it blows them away with that mode disabled. A-T's trademark warm, inviting sound profile is on display here too. "More specifically, the stock audio isn't overly tuned, so bass remains pleasantly thumpy when needed and dialed down when it's not," I wrote.

The Last of Us, Andor and Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Nathan has been keeping up with season two of The Last of Us on an episode-by-episode basis and Devindra penned a full review of the new season of Andor. UK bureau chief Mat Smith spent some time playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, noting that the game "does a great job setting up its world in a way that allows everyone to get on board."