Engadget review recap: Pixel 10 phones, Bose earbuds and a Sony camera

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Fall is just around the corner, which means we're in the midst of flagship phone season. Most recently, Google debuted its new Pixel lineup, offering multiple models where AI features take center stage. We've already put those devices through their paces, in addition to the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy and a Sony camera. Read on to catch up on the reviews you might've missed over the last few weeks.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

Google / Engadget 94 100 Expert Score Google Pixel 10 Pro For those who appreciate convenience and usability over simple raw performance, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are the smartest choices among today's Android flagship phones. Pros Longer battery life

Longer battery life Brighter displays

Brighter displays 100x Pro Res Zoom adds major magnification

100x Pro Res Zoom adds major magnification Pixelsnap charging (aka Qi2 support)

Pixelsnap charging (aka Qi2 support) Magic Cue is super helpful (when it works) Cons No more wireless powersharing

No more wireless powersharing Processing full-res images is a bit slow

Processing full-res images is a bit slow Pixel 10 line is eSIM only in the US See at Amazon

If you've never really felt like your "smartphone" was all that "smart," senior reviews writer Sam Rutherford argued that Google has finally achieved the feat. Arguably, the best aspects of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL come down to their AI features, especially Google's Magic Cue. "Now that we can look back at 10 generations of devices, Google's overarching strategy is more convincing than ever," he said. "For the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, the company has combined iterative hardware upgrades with a solid (and attractive) design while its software and AI continues to outpace its rivals."

Google Pixel 10

Billy Steele for Engadget/Samsuing 92 100 Expert Score Google Pixel 10 Google has redrawn the expectations of base flagship smartphones. While it doesn't have cameras quite as powerful as the Pixel 10 Pro, it combines the utility of a long-range telephoto camera with an array of camera software tools that benefit both professional and novice smartphone photographers alike. Under the hood there's a tangibly more powerful processor and a bigger battery, while Qi2 support with Pixelsnap means the Pixel 10 works with tripods, wireless charging docks and other accessories made for iPhones. Pros Telephoto camera with 5x zoom

Telephoto camera with 5x zoom Magic Cue is truly helpful (when it works)

Magic Cue is truly helpful (when it works) Improved performance

Improved performance Pixelsnap means it works with MagSafe peripherals Cons eSIM only in the US

eSIM only in the US Battery life doesn't match its predecessor See at Amazon

If the Pixel 10 Pro duo is finally putting the "smart" in "smartphone," UK bureau chief Mat Smith concluded that the Pixel 10 has redefined base-level flagship phones. A more capable camera, more power and Qi2 support mean you might not be as tempted by those pricer models. "The Pixel 10 is a substantial upgrade from the Pixel 9, although given it has the Tensor G5 chip, it's a shame that software features like Zoom Enhance from last year's Pixels didn't make the cut," he said. "Unless you're a die-hard smartphone gamer, there isn't a more capable smartphone at this price."

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd gen)

The second-generation of Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds aren't a complete overhaul, but they didn't necessarily need to be. The company strengthened its already outstanding active noise cancellation while enhancing call clarity and making several other adjustments. "Simply put, the QC Ultra Earbuds remain the best option for wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, and that's not likely to change anytime soon," I said.

Sony RX1R III

Sony 75 100 Expert Score Sony RX1R III 5100 The RX1R III offers stunning visual quality, but other parts of the camera, including the rear screen and viewfinder, leave a lot to be desired. Pros Incredible image quality

Incredible image quality Fast, accurate autofocus

Fast, accurate autofocus Small, compact design Cons Expensive

Expensive No in-camera stablization

No in-camera stablization Fixed screen See at Amazon

Sometimes the wait for a new model can be excruciating. That anticipation turns to disappointment when the long-awaited update doesn't impress. That's how senior reporter Igor Bonifacic felt when he finally got his hands on the RX1R III. "It's missing a handful of features the company really should have included for it to hold its own against other high-end compact cameras," he said. "I love the RX1R III, but I wish it was easier to recommend."