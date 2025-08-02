Engadget review recap: Samsung Z Flip 7, Oakley Meta glasses, DJI Osmo 360 and more

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Whew, it's been a crazy few weeks for us at Engadget. School may still be out, but there's no summer break for the steady stream of new gadgets coming across our desks. I'll forgive you if you missed a review or two over the last few weeks — we've been busy. Here's a quick rundown of what we've been up to, just in time for you to catch up over the weekend.

Samsung Z Flip 7

Samsung / Engadget 82 100 Expert Score Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 The Z Flip 7 has decent battery life, bigger screens and more AI smarts. However, the cameras are dated and Samsung isn't offering enough utility on this foldable's second screen. Pros Bigger front screen

Bigger front screen Better battery life

Better battery life Slimmer design Cons Cameras are dated

Cameras are dated Front screen utility is still limited

Front screen utility is still limited Sluggish charge speed See at Amazon

Alongside the Z Fold 7, Samsung debuted an updated version of its more compact foldable, the Z Flip 7. UK bureau chief Mat Smith noted that the company managed to provide a substantial overhaul, but there are some areas that were left untouched. "Certain aspects of the Flip 7 are lacking, most notably the cameras, which haven't been changed since last year," he said. "Samsung also needs to put more work into its Flex Window."

Oakley Meta glasses

Oakley/Meta 79 100 Expert Score Oakley Meta glasses $399 There are some solid upgrades that will appeal to serious athletes and power users, but they don't quite justify the higher price. Pros Five hours of continuous music playback

Five hours of continuous music playback 3K video recording

3K video recording Meta AI is finally getting useful Cons Awkwardly thick frames

Awkwardly thick frames Bulky charging case

Bulky charging case (At least) $100 more than Meta's Ray-Ban glasses See at Meta

Meta's first non-Ray-Ban smart glasses have arrived. While we wait for a more affordable version to get here, senior editor Karissa Bell put the white and gold option through its paces. "While I don't love the style of the Oakley Meta HSTN frames, Meta has shown that it's been consistently able to improve its glasses," she wrote. "The upgrades that come with the new Oakley frames aren't major leaps, but they deliver improvements to core features."

DJI Osmo 360

DJI/Engadget 86 100 Expert Score DJI Osmo 360 $530 DJI's Osmo 360 is a worthy rival to Insta360's X5, thanks to the innovative sensor and 8K 50 fps video. However, the editing app still needs some work. Pros Sharp 8K 10-bit log video

Sharp 8K 10-bit log video Seamless 360 stitching

Seamless 360 stitching Works with DJI's mics and accessories

Works with DJI's mics and accessories Good design and handling Cons DJI Studio app needs work

DJI Studio app needs work Stabilization breaks down in low light See at DJI

Reporter Steve Dent argued that DJI is finally giving Insta360 some competition in the 360-degree action cam space. The design and performance of the Osmo 360 are great, but the problem comes when it's time to edit. "The all-new DJI Studio app also needs some work," he explained. "For a first effort, though, the Osmo 360 is a surprisingly solid rival to Insta360's X5."

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing / Engadget 81 100 Expert Score Nothing Phone 3 799 The Nothing Phone 3 might be the company's first "true flagship," but several specs don't match that flagship moniker. The bigger screen, battery and new Glyph Matrix make it a major step up from Phone 2, but camera performance is erratic and you'd expect a more powerful processor at this price. Pros Big, bright display

Big, bright display Unique hardware and software design

Unique hardware and software design Big silicon-carbon battery Cons Camera performance is erratic

Camera performance is erratic Middling processor See at Nothing

Nothing's first "true flagship" phone has arrived, ready to take on the likes of the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25. Despite the company's lofty chatter, Mat argued the Nothing Phone 3 is hampered by a lower-power chip and disappointing cameras. "While I want Nothing to continue experimenting with its phones, it should probably prioritize shoring up the camera performance first," he said.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung/Engadget 90 100 Expert Score Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) The redesigned Galaxy Watch 8 has a longer battery life and much more comfortable fit. The Gemini integration is actually helpful and the new health metrics and fitness guidance are useful. Pros Remarkably comfortable fit

Remarkably comfortable fit Tiles interface is snappy

Tiles interface is snappy New antioxidant level and vascular load health metrics may help users keep an eye on their health

New antioxidant level and vascular load health metrics may help users keep an eye on their health The running coach can be inspiring for beginners

The running coach can be inspiring for beginners Good Gemini integration

Good Gemini integration Improved battery makes the AOD more viable Cons The raised glass screen can be easily damaged

The raised glass screen can be easily damaged AI-running coach could be more personalized

AI-running coach could be more personalized Notifications are easy to miss See at Amazon

Samsung debuted a big update to its Galaxy Watch line when it unveiled the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Senior buying advice reporter Amy Skorheim spent two weeks testing the new wearable, which impressed her so much she declared it was "Samsung's best smartwatch in years." You can read her in-depth review here.

Everything else we tested

Here are the rest of the reviews you might have missed: