A Minecraft Movie just set a new record with the biggest opening ever for a video game adaptation in the US

A Minecraft Movie has reportedly surpassed the record previously set by 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the biggest ever domestic box office opening of a video game adaptation. The new movie, which was released in theaters on Friday, raked in $157 million in the US in its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A Minecraft Movie is doing well internationally, too; THR reports that it's earned $301M altogether in its global debut. The Super Mario Bros. Movie pulled in $146 million in its domestic opening and $377 million globally.

A Minecraft Movie stars Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge. And while the trailers left us with pretty low expectations in the leadup to its release, Engadget's Devindra Hardawar found that it's actually a pretty good kids' movie that "delivers a decent message about championing creativity in a world that wants to beat down free-thinking non-conformists." You can read the full review here.