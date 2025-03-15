A show based on Philip K. Dick’s The Variable Man is in the works

According to Deadline , Humans writers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent are working on an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1953 novella, The Variable Man. The show is being produced by Motive Pictures in a partnership with Electric Shepherd Productions, which is run by the late author's daughter, Isa Dick Hackett. The Variable Man follows a tinkerer turned accidental time traveler named Thomas Cole, who is transported from 1913 into the future and suddenly finds himself a reluctant player in an interplanetary conflict.

It's being written for a UK broadcaster, according to Deadline, but there may be hope for a US release. "When you've got Sam and John doing what they did so brilliantly with Humans and exploring the modern world through a genre lens, it is something that can absolutely attract broadcasters in the US," Motive CEO Simon Maxwell told the publication. I really enjoyed The Variable Man back when I read it and I'll give any PKD adaptation a chance, so here's hoping we get another good one in this series.