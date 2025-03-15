A show based on Philip K. Dick’s The Variable Man is in the works

It’s being adapted by the creators of Humans.

By Cheyenne MacDonald
A snippet of the book cover of the Ace Books print of The Variable Man, showing a man in work coveralls clutching a radio device Ace Books

According to Deadline, Humans writers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent are working on an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1953 novella, The Variable Man. The show is being produced by Motive Pictures in a partnership with Electric Shepherd Productions, which is run by the late author's daughter, Isa Dick Hackett. The Variable Man follows a tinkerer turned accidental time traveler named Thomas Cole, who is transported from 1913 into the future and suddenly finds himself a reluctant player in an interplanetary conflict.

It's being written for a UK broadcaster, according to Deadline, but there may be hope for a US release. "When you've got Sam and John doing what they did so brilliantly with Humans and exploring the modern world through a genre lens, it is something that can absolutely attract broadcasters in the US," Motive CEO Simon Maxwell told the publication. I really enjoyed The Variable Man back when I read it and I'll give any PKD adaptation a chance, so here's hoping we get another good one in this series.

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