Apple Podcasts now has a useful web interface for browsing and listening to shows

Apple has just given podcasts listeners an improved way to stream shows from its library on any device. Starting today, the version of Apple Podcasts on the web has a look and feature set that more akin to the company's standalone app. Not only is the platform accessible on any device via the web, but you'll get more tools beyond simply playing episodes — even if you don't have desktop or mobile app installed.

Through the web interface that looks similar to what you'd see inside the full app, you'll be able to browse shows, access your library, view top charts, purchase subscriptions and more. Apple Podcasts on the web syncs everything with your Apple account, so play progress, favorite shows and subscriptions remain up to date across devices. If you don't have an Apple log-in, the company says you'll be able to browse and listen, but that's it. Before this, you could listen to podcasts on the web, but you didn't have access to your library or any advanced tools most users want from a service.

Apple says the expanded Podcasts on the web is available in more than 170 countries on "all major web browsers," including Safari, Chrome, Edge and FireFox.

